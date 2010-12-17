WATCH Judith Regan Goes On Millionaire Matchmaker Date At Museum Of Sex: 'This Girl Is Slammin'!'

Judith Regan, the publishing powerhouse who was notoriously fired by Rupert Murdoch (for her involvement in the OJ Simpson If I Did It fiasco, rumour has it) appeared on the reality show Millionaire Matchmaker this week.



Everyone wants to find love! And yes, she was the millionaire.

Who is her ideal man?

It’s not who you think. She told the Daily Beast:

Look, the perfect man for me at this point of my life is a cross between Zach Galifianakis and Bruce Vilanch. Because I need someone with wit and charm, who makes me laugh—and that’s it.’ But [Matchmaker] Patti’s orientation is all ‘you have to have sex.’ I don’t think she understands that for me, it’s not all about sex, because I’ve had a lot of sex. I don’t care anymore. It’s not Numero Uno on my list anymore.”

Indeed. Apparently her date did not get that memo. Punk Rock John ‘the Comedian’ opts to take Regan to the Museum of Sex in New York for their first date: “There is a method to the madness.”

Apparently matching a dildo to Regan’s purple jacket is part of that method.

But it’s watching Regan demonstrate her dominatrix moves that really gets him revved up: “This girl is slammin’! This girl can have any guy she wants!”

We think a second date is in the works. Also? Judith Regan is very likable on TV.

Video below.



