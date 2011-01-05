Judith Miller Responds To Assange Criticism: Our Journalism Is Not "Morally Equivalent"

Judith Miller’s flawed reporting on the Iraq War has been back in the spotlight recently after she called Julian Assange a “bad journalist” on Fox News Watch last Saturday. The video is below.



Miller has been long criticised for her reporting for the New York Times on the supposed weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, particularly because the Bush administration cited her reporting as a factor in its decision to invade the country. The NYT later mentioned her stories in an editorial acknowledging their flawed coverage.

So when Miller said that Assange “didn’t care at all about attempting to verify the information that he was putting out or determine whether or not it would hurt anyone,” you can imagine the uproar in the media.

Just to pluck an example, Wonkette‘s headline for the story was “Lying Warmonger Judith Miller Blasts Assange For Not Verifying Info.”

The Cutline reached out to Miller, and she responded in an email as to how she distinguished between herself and Assange:

If anybody bothered to read the Iraq war stories they’re now so busy criticising, they would see that Julian Assange and I were involved in very different kinds of journalism. They are not morally equivalent. While we both sought to publicize official secrets, I and my co-authors at The NYT spent enormous time trying to verify the secret government reports and other WMD-related stories we published….Julian Assange, whom I have repeatedly defended, did none of these things. He engaged in data dumping and left these vital journalistic tasks to the papers that used his information.

Raising the question: Do we need illegal data dumping to compensate for MSM ‘verification’?

Read the rest of her statement at Yahoo >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.