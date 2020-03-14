Judi Dench says she has never seen 'Cats' or read any reviews despite starring in it

Universal Pictures Judi Dench said she’s only ever seen a picture of herself in ‘Cats.’

Judi Dench said she’s never seen “Cats,” despite starring in the movie.

On Thursday, the British actress told BBC Radio 4’s “Front Row” she has also never read any reviews for the widely-panned film.

“I didn’t read anything about the response to it, nor have I seen it, and I’ve only seen a picture of myself,” Dench told radio host John Wilson.

When shown a still showing her character Old Deuteronomy, she thought she looked a bit like one of her old cats named “Carpet.”

“I didn’t realise that I was playing Carpet. I thought I was playing a really, kind of, clapped-out old, mangy cat who didn’t have much fur and was at the end of her life.”

The 85-year-old is nominated for her first Golden Raspberry Award for worst supporting actress in “Cats.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Judi Dench says she has seen picture of herself in “Cats,” but decided not to watch the movie.

The British actor also told John Wilson on BBC Radio 4’s “Front Row” that she’s never read any reviews for the movie, which has been widely panned by critics.

“I didn’t read anything about the response to it, nor have I seen it, and I’ve only seen a picture of myself,” Dench said on Thursday.

When shown a still image of her character Old Deuteronomy, dressed up in her “digital fur technology,” she said she was surprised by her feline appearance.

“I once had a cat like that called Carpet,” she said.

“I didn’t realise that I was playing Carpet. I thought I was playing a really, kind of, clapped out old mangy cat who didn’t have much fur and was at the end of her life. I didn’t realise I was this wonderful show cat!”

Universal Pictures Dench said she looked like her old pet cat ‘Carpet.’

Wilson then asked Dench whether she was aware of the reactions to the movie, since her ability to read is impaired due to a degenerative eye problem.

In June 2019, Dench opened up about her “faltering eye sight” to the Radio Times, as cited by the Independent, saying she said she was unsure whether she’ll lose her vision completely.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Dench laughed and said: “Well I was only aware only slightly, only people had been rather kind to me.”

When the radio host asked whether people had been “shielding” the movie’s mainly negative reviews from her, she said: “I think so, yes. I’m not big on reading reviews anyway, I can’t, as you say now, but you kind of know yourself about something I think.”

The legendary actress has won 11 BAFTAs and two Golden Globes, and hasbeen nominated for seven Oscars.

However, she now has another nomination this season – as worst supporting actress for the Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as Razzies.

The Razzies, which honours the worst films of the year, is in its 40th year, and will be televised for the first time.

“I cant believe I’m about to say this but Judi Dench is nominated as worst supporting actor in the Golden Raspberry Awards,” Wilson told her.

Dench, who was unaware of the nomination, responded: “Oh, am I? Oh, how very, very good.”

Universal Pictures ‘Cats’ has been nominated for seven Razzies this year.

Rebel Wilson is also nominated in the same category as her, with “Cats” receiving seven nominations overall at this year’s Razzies, including worst picture.

Read more:

‘Cats’ stars James Corden and Rebel Wilson poked fun at the movie’s widely-panned visual effects at the Oscars

Brie Larson said ‘Cats’ looks like ‘a dream you would have if you smoked meth in a Petco’

Emily Blunt said Judi Dench talked her out of a career as a pop star: ‘I could have been Britney’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.