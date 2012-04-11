'Judgment Day' Is Rapidly Approaching For JCPenney

JCPenney is going through a major restructuring under new CEO Ron Johnson, but it’s about to finally come face-to-face with its biggest short-term challenges.



The second half of 2012 will be JCPenney’s “judgment day,” according to a report from UBS. Here’s why:

JCPenney will have had a fair amount of time to educate consumers about its new, controversial pricing strategy

Much of its new, differentiated merchandise will be cycled in by then

The reimaging process for its physical stores (reorganized into “shopin-shops” around the strongest brands it has to offer) will be well on its way

The retailer warned in the first quarter that the revamp may lead to temporary sales declines.

