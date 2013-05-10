Judging From This Email, The City Of Chattanooga Is Pretty Upset About Iron Man 3

I haven’t seen Iron Man 3.



But apparently, there’s a scene in the movie where Robert Downey Jr.’s character, Tony Stark, tries to use the Internet while in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and he finds it very slow.

This depicition has the city of Chattanooga rather upset.

A spokesperson for its chamber of commerce just emailed us to say so. Here’s the relevant bit of that note:

For those who plan to hit theatres to catch Iron Man 3, keep an eye out for the inaccurate depiction of Chattanooga, Tennessee. In the movie, Iron Man had a hard time with a slow Internet connection. If Iron Man had visited the real Chattanooga, he would have been saving the world with the help of the first American city to offer gig-a-second Internet speeds (1,000 megabits per second), which Chattanooga has made available to every home and business across a 600 square mile service area since 2010. Some fiction vs. fact factoids to keep an eye out for:

FICTION:

In the movie Iron Man struggles with slow Internet service while in Chattanooga.

FACT:

In 2010, Chattanooga surprised America becoming the first American city to have a community-wide “Gig” fibre network offering up to 1 gigabit-per-second internet and broadband service, with its network covering the entire 600 square mile area and every 150,000 plus homes. And what’s unique about Chattanooga’s gig network is its partnership with the municipal utility company EPB to create its smart grid inlaid with the, which not only increases the internet speed, but also benefits the city through better connectivity.

FICTION:

In the movie Iron Man wanted to escape the slow internet speed in Chattanooga

FACT:

Geeks and techies are flocking to Chattanooga to experiment with the city’s “Living Lab.” This summer, entrepreneurs and startups from across the globe are vying for five spots in the city’s accelerator challenge GIGTANK, the only world’s accelerator program that focuses on the utilization of a living fibre network.

