Judging Everyone In The NYC Startup World In One Handy Graphic

Brand new startup blog EarlyStager put together this great (though admittedly ripped off) graphic explaining how they feel about different people, companies, and phenomena in the New York City startup ecosystem.



The chart evaluates the moral worth of things on x-axis, and their high- or low-brow appeal on the y-axis. The “anti-NYC personal branding campaign” of Speakertext founder Matt Mireles is lowbrow, but somewhat brilliant. Our features are high-brow, but despicable. And so on.

Check it out:

Photo: EarlyStager

