Whoever killed the Argentine prosecutor investigating a 20-year-old bombing is getting exactly what they wanted

Argentine judges refuse to hear the case against the President that got a prosecutor killed last month.

Prosecutor Alberto Nisman was investigating the 1994 bombing of AMIA, a Jewish center in Buenos Aires, that killed 84 people. The perpetrators of the terrorist attack — the worst in Argentina’s history — have never been brought to justice.

Now it seems Nisman’s cause may never be taken on. At least two Argentine judges, including one Nisman wanted to handle the case, have declined to hear it.

Judge Ariel Lijo, Nisman’s chosen judge, said he wouldn’t hear the case on technical grounds. He had spent years working with Nisman on the case. Now he’s dismissing the complaint entirely.

“There mere fact it has some kind of link indirect or direct with the attack on the AMIA, as in the present case,” isn’t enough to attach Nisman’s charges to the others,” Lijo said in a public statement.

Another judge, Daniel Rafecas, has also declined to hear the case by calling himself “incompetent.”

Nisman’s 300 page investigation pointed the finger at Iran and the Argentine government. Specifically he accused President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and Foreign Minister Hector Timmerman of protecting Iranian terrorists in order to secure trade deals with their home country.

Reuters Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner

He was about to present his findings to the Argentine legislature when he was found dead in his apartment with a gun shot to the head. The news of his death sent Argentines to the streets in protest.

The government went from calling his death a suicide, to calling it murder and blaming “rogue” forces in Argentina’s intelligence agency. The government then promised to disband its intelligence agency.

Of course, that still leaves us all right back where we started before Nisman’s crusade.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.