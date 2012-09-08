Judge May Return To Bench Despite Viral Video Of Him Beating His Daughter

Judge William Adams

Photo: Aransas County, Texas, Court via AP

The daughter of a Texas family court judge caught beating her on tape is “just furious” her father might return to the bench and still has his law licence, a local TV channel is reporting.”That licence is what allows him to protect kids, and he was beating his own. I am sure you understand the extent of how ludicrous this is,” Hillary Adams told KRISTV.com.



Judge William Adams caused an international outcry last year after Hillary posted a Youtube video of him relentlessly beating her with a belt when she was 16 for using the Internet. He was temporarily suspended from the bench.

A Texas ethics panel publicly reprimanded Adams on Tuesday, but the committee doesn’t actually have the authority to remove him from the bench, according to KRISTV.com.

Judge Adams can simply go to the Texas Supreme Court and ask to be put back on the bench.

Here’s a link to the Youtube video. Warning – it’s very difficult to watch.

Judge Adams has said the tape “looks worse than it is,” and that Hillary posted it to get back at him for taking away her Mercedes, the AP reported.

