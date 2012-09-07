Federal Judge Upholds Controversial Part Of Arizona's Immigration Law

Governor Jan Brewer

Authorities in Arizona will soon be able to enforce the most disputed section of the state’s immigration law—the so-called “papers please” provision.District Court Judge Susan Bolton upheld on Wednesday the measure, which allows police to check people’s immigration status if they’re suspected of being in the country illegally, Reuters reported.



“With this provision, Arizona makes a clear statement that it will not tolerate sanctuary city policies,” said Arizona Governor Jan Brewer in a statement, according to Reuters.

Brewer signed the controversial bill into a law in April 2010, targeting the estimated 360,000 undocumented immigrants residing in the state. In June 2012, the Supreme Court reversed most of the SB 1070 state law, but left in the controversial “papers please” section.

After the Supreme Court ruling, opponents of the law asked Judge Bolton to block the controversial provision directly, contending it would encourage racial profiling, the AP reported.

While Bolton declined to stop the most controversial provision, she did block another part of the law that makes it a crime to harbor, shield and transport undocumented immigrants, Reuters reported.

Bolton noted that opponents, including the ACLU, can challenge the law after it goes into effect in the next 10 days.

