Judge Turns Akamai-Limelight Patent War In Limelight's favour

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) said late Friday night it will appeal a motion that a U.S. judge in Massachusetts ruled in its long-running patent war with rival content delivery network Limelight Networks (LLNW). The ruling essentially flipped the case in Limelight’s favour — more than a year after a jury ruled that Limelight was violating an Akamai-controlled patent and would have to pay more than $45 million in damages.



Limelight has been operating its business in a non-infringing way for several quarters, so it doesn’t seem to have any risk of getting its network shut down. Akamai, of course, would like the damages and the precedent.

