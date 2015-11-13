A judge in Utah took away this same-sex couple's foster child

A judge in Utah took a same-sex couple’s foster child away from them because he allegedly said she’d be better off with straight parents.

April Hoagland and Beckie Peirce — a same-sex couple from Carbon County, Utah — are married, have two older children, and were approved as foster parents by the Utah Department of Child and Family Services earlier this year.

But Judge Scott Johansen is having the three-month-old child they have been taking care of removed from their home and placed with a straight couple.

“He said through his research he had found out that kids in homosexual homes don’t do as well as they do in heterosexual homes,” Hoagland said, but added that the judge refused to show this research when prodded.

The couple is devastated.

“We’ve been told to care for this child like a mother would, and I am her mother. I mean that’s who she knows,” Hoagland said. “She’s just going to be taken away in seven days to another, probably good loving home, but it’s just, it’s not fair… and it’s not right, and it just hurts me really badly.”

The Utah Department of Child and Family Services is studying the legality of Judge Johansen’s order.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Ben Nigh

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.