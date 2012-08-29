Judge Will Hear Apple's Motion To Ban Samsung Phones On December 6

Photo: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images

The case between Apple and Samsung isn’t over yet.There are still a series of post-trial hearings to go through, and the most important one will take place on December 6, reports All Things D.



That’s when Judge Lucy Koh will hear motions from Apple requesting a ban of eight Samsung smartphones that Apple thinks violates its patents based on the jury’s decision last week. Samsung will also have a chance to request the jury’s decision be thrown out.

As we noted Monday, most of the Samsung phones Apple wants to ban are a year or more older. Many are variants of Samsung’s flagship phone from last year, the Galaxy S II. By the time Koh hears the motions on December 6, the devices will be at least a year and a half old. It’s also possible carriers will have already removed them from their lineup by then.

