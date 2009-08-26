Judge To Fed: Fess Up

Looks like the Fed is going to reveal a few secrets of its bailout of the financial system.



Thanks to a Bloomberg lawsuit, Washington must disclose who got taxpayer dollars last fall.

Bloomberg: The Federal Reserve must for the first time identify the companies in its emergency lending programs after losing a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

Manhattan Chief U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled against the central bank yesterday, rejecting the argument that loan records aren’t covered by the law because their disclosure would harm borrowers’ competitive positions.

The Fed has refused to name the financial firms it lent to or disclose the amounts or the assets put up as collateral under 11 programs, most put in place during the deepest financial crisis since the Great Depression, saying that doing so might set off a run by depositors and unsettle shareholders. Bloomberg LP, the New York-based company majority-owned by Mayor Michael Bloomberg, sued on Nov. 7 on behalf of its Bloomberg News unit.

Watchdogs are pleased. “The public deserves to know what’s being done with the money,” said Lucy Dalglish, executive director of Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. “This ought to be a wake-up call for the public that they need to be far more educated about this.”

Here’s the full ruling:

Bloomberg Lawsuit Judgment



