Judge Thwarts Blago's Shot At Reality TV Stardom

Disgraced former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich made a desperate attempt to reclaim the limelight by trying to nab a spot on NBC’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here. But a federal judge has said he can’t travel to Costa Rica to film the reality TV show, where he could possibly escape into the jungle.



“I do not have confidence that things will not go astray if I modify bond conditions,” Judge James Zagel told UPI.

We guess Blago, who’s already been charged with 16 criminal counts for trying to sell Barack Obama’s senate seat, will have to find another way to pay his legal bills. He could have made $100,000 from the show.

