Judge Throws Out Racism Claims In Paula Deen Lawsuit

A federal judge has tossed the race discrimination accusations that are part of a lawsuit filed against former Food Network star, Paula Deen, and her brother, Earl “Bubba” Hiers,

the Associated Press reports.

Lisa T. Jackson, a former manager of Uncle Bubba’s Seafood and Oyster House in Georgia, accused the pair of racism in a lawsuit filed last year.

Jackson’s claims caught national attention in June when Deen’s court deposition was released. Deen admitted to having used the N-word in the past and made other comments that made her seem racist.

A judge threw out the racism claims on Monday, saying that Jackson, who is white, doesn’t have the standing to sue Deen and Hiers for race discrimination, according to the AP.

The sexual harassment claims contained in the lawsuit might still go forward. Hiers has been accused of viewing porn at work.

The racism accusations cost Deen much of the multimillion dollar empire she built around her Southern comfort recipes. Shortly after the scandal blew up, about a dozen companies Deen was partnered with ended their relationships with her.

The scandal also cost Deen a book deal.

