Judge Suggests Craigslist And eBay Settle Before He Makes "Everyone Unhappy"





At the end of a two-week trial, it’s never fun when the judge threatens you might not be happy with the outcome.

The trial between eBay and Craigslist regarding eBay’s allegations that Craigslist unfairly diluted its minority stake, is over. A decision by the judge in the non-jury trial is all that’s left.

Except, of course, if the parties agree to a settlement first. And the judge seems to think that is what they should do.

Chancellor William Chandler of Delaware ordered the parties to work together on post-trial briefing and suggested they consider working out a deal as well, lest he make a decision that would “make everyone unhappy.”

Sharron Duffy of The Legal Intelligencer has the full report here. Though eBay brought the suit, Craigslist lawyers “did their best to put eBay on trial by focusin on claims eBay misused confidential documents,” Duffy wrote.

