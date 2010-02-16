Judge Lets Stanford Shredders Off The Hook

The defendants shredded documents, but the judge destroyed the prosecutions’ hopes for a conviction.

Calling the evidence of obstruction of justice and conspiracy “thin,” a federal judge in Florida dismissed charges on Friday against two men who ordered the destruction of documents relating to Allen Stanford’s alleged $7 billion Ponzi scheme.

The ABA Journal, which called the ruling “the latest blow to U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors pursing high profile charges,” has a full round-up of related news reports.

In a fairly rare move, the judge, Richard Goldberg, threw out the charges against Thomas Raffanello and Bruce Perraud as the jury was deliberating. He said that the prosecutors had failed to prove the necessary element of intent for each of the charges.

Raffanello was a bureau chief for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration before working for Stanford. “I’ve been a federal agent for 30 years and I believe in this country and I believe in the truth,” he said. The 61-year-old already had his post-trial plans mapped out — he’s taking his infant daughter to Disney World, the ABA Journal said.

Stanford, meanwhile, is in prison in Texas awaiting his January 2011 trial.



