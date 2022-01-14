A judge set a tentative date for the sentencing of Ghislaine Maxwell while her lawyers call for a new trial after juror remarks

Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City. Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

A judge set a late June sentencing date for Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell was found guilty last month on five charges in her sex-trafficking case.

Her lawyers requested a new trial after two jurors shared their own stories of sexual abuse with the jury.

A judge has set a tentative sentencing date for Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, who was found guilty on sex-trafficking charges last month.

Judge Alison Nathan set the hearing for June 28, court documents obtained by Insider showed. Maxwell faces up to 65 years in prison.

Maxwell was found guilty on three conspiracy charges, as well as a separate sex-trafficking count, and a charge for transporting a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Maxwell’s defense attorneys requested a new trial after two jurors said they shared their own experiences of being sexually abused during deliberations.

Juror Scotty David told The Independent that sharing his experience helped the other jurors believe the women who testified against Maxwell. If David did not disclose the sexual abuse on his juror questionnaire, he could face criminal charges for lying under oath.

Legal experts told Insider’s Kelsey Vlamis that a retrial is likely given the juror comments and the subsequent reactions from prosecutors and the defense.

Prosecutors said they would drop two pending perjury charges against Maxwell if she’s denied a new trial and the guilty verdict stands. However, it’s still unclear if Maxwell will get a new trial. Prosecutors and Maxwell’s attorneys are litigating the issue and the judge will decide if a new trial is warranted.