Judge Says Merrill Can't Keep Its Bonus Names Secret

The New York state judge overseeing the fight over bonuses between Attorney General Andrew Cuomo and Bank of America ruled on this afternoon that the names of executives who received 2008 bonuses at Merrill Lynch are not a trade secret and could be made public.



From Reuters:

“The record does not support the intervenors’ claim that the employee compensation information is a trade secret,” New York State Supreme Court Justice Bernard Fried wrote.

“I conclude there is no legal basis for the proposed petitions to quash, fix conditions or modify subpoena and for a protective order,” said the ruling in favour of the office of New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo.

You can bet that Andrew Cuomo just made a lot more enemies at Merrill.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.