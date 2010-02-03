Attorney General Says Dey Can Sell 'Who Dat'

Yesterday, t-shirt vendors won the legal coin toss from the Louisiana Attorney General.



But the scrappy team slightly prevailed over the billion-dollar NFL franchise as AG Buddy Caldwell said the t-shirt shillers can sell their products as long as they do not bear the team’s fleur-de-lis logo (which is an NFL trademark) and aren’t sold as official team merchandise.

In the battle over who owns the “Who Dat?” catch phrase, the NFL wanted to prevent third-party sellers from hawking New Orleans Saints memorabilia and Super Bowl gear bearing the phrase. They argued that they owned the phrase and using it would confuse fans into thinking they were buying official NFL merch.

Now that the Who Dat Nation and the NFL have (sort of) settled their differences, it’s on to the Super Bowl.

Read more at the NYTimes.

