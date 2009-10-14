Judge Sanctions "Birther" Lawyer For $20,000

“Birther” advocate and attorney Orly Taitz owes $20,000 to a federal court in Georgia.



Taitz filed a lawsuit on behalf of servicepersons, claiming their deployment orders were unenforceable because President Obama is not eligible to hold the office of president and thus not the legitimate Commander-in-Chief.

In the 43-page order, the judge ruled Taitz had abused her position as an attorney and the privilege to practice law and called her tactics delusional. He found her motion to be frivolous and said that the federal judiciary is not the general forum to be used to determine the authenticity of the president’s birth certificate. (The Washington Independent provides background and the order.)

He also noted a general lack of evidence that her claims were at all true and that she waste the court’s time and resources.

So, a tough day for the “birther” movement. Attorneys are usually fairly embarrassed to receive such a tongue-lashing from a judge. We’re guessing that is not going to be Taitz’s reaction.

