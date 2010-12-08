Judge Rules That Jamie McCourt Co-Owns The Los Angeles Dodgers

Photo: AP

Jamie McCourt has won a key legal fight in her ongoing divorce battle with ex-husband Frank, when a judge ruled that the Los Angeles Dodgers cannot be excluded from the couple’s mutual marital property.Frank McCourt bought the baseball team in 2004 and Jaime was named CEO, but in 2009 the couple filed for divorce and she was fired.



Frank was trying to enforce a post-nuptial property agreement that gave him sole ownership of the team, but a judge ruled on Tuesday that the agreement was unenforceable.

The divorce was originally filed in October 2009 and is expected to cost the couple over $20M in legal bills.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.