The NDAA's Indefinite Detention Clause Isn't Dead Yet

On Monday night, a lone appeals court judge reinstated the federal government’s controversial indefinite detention law while the court weighs the government’s appeal.Judge Raymond Lohier of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals wrote a one-page order that stayed a judge’s decision to block the National defence Authorization Act without offering any explanation for the temporary stay.



Politico first reported Judge Lohier’s order.

The Obama administration called Judge Katherine Forrest’s ruling blocking the law “unprecedented” and an encroachment on the powers of the executive branch.

Judge Forrest had deemed the law too vague and said it would chill free speech after a number of parties, including journalists, fought the law in court.

