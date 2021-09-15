Amanda Bynes in 2014. GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty

Amanda Bynes will remain in her current conservatorship until at least 2023, according to TMZ.

In a status hearing this week, a judge reinstated the conservatorship until the next status hearing on March 8, 2023.

Bynes’ mother, Lynn Organ, has been her conservator since 2013.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A judge reinstated Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship until at least 2023 at a status hearing this week, TMZ reported.

The former Nickelodeon child star will remain under her conservatorship – with her mother, Lynn Organ, as conservator – until her next hearing on March 8, 2023.

By January 2023, Organ must provide an update on the current situation, according to TMZ.

Bynes has been in this conservatorship since 2013 after multiple events that revealed the severity of her mental health struggles, TMZ reported.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.