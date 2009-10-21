Judge Rakoff Gets Rajaratnam SEC Case

Everyone’s favourite judge is back in the spotlight!



U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff was assigned the SEC case against Galleon’s Raj Rajaratnam and his co-defendants, the Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog reports.

Rakoff received a lot of press attention this summer and fall when he refused to approve the proposed agreed judgment between Bank of America and the SEC.

The SEC lawyers are probably pleased to be appearing in front of Rakoff in a case where they seem to have pulled out all the stops, filing charges after a more than two-year, wiretapping included, investigation.

