Judge Rails Against SEC For Doing A Horrible Job Investigating Citi And Asks Funny Normal Questions

Judge Huvelle

A judge railed into the SEC recently over a $75 million Citi settlement they tried to get “rubber stamped,” says the Wall Street Journal.It’s up to a judge to approve the SEC’s $75 million settlement with Citi, paid for charges that they “unintenionally” hid their exposure to subprime.



According to the Wall Street Journal:

If she rejects it, the two sides would have to reach a new settlement more to the judge’s liking or take the case to trial.

The judge, Ellen Segal Huvelle, was a great woman to have decide whether or not to approve the settlement because she asked things that normal, non-financial people would ask. And she said funny things like:

“I’m baffled.”

“You’ve focused on two individuals and I can’t for the life of me figure out why.”

Why do Citigroup shareholders have to pay for the alleged sins of bank executives?

“I look at this and say, ‘Why would I find this fair and reasonable?'”

“You expect the court to rubber-stamp, but we can’t.”

She was mostly concerned about how much they really tried to hunt down the Citi execs who hid the company’s exposure to the decaying subprime market and whether or not the small settlement was really fair to Citi’s shareholders.

The judges concerns are valid. The SEC’s fine is tiny, $75 million, compared to Citi’s exposure to subprime, $43 billion at the time. The problem with such a small settlement is that it draws criticism that it’s an encouragement to continue sketchy behaviour because paying for it later costs nothing compared to the profits reaped in the meantime.

The biggest part of the SEC’s settlement with Citi was settling with Gary Crittenden for $100,000.

His settlement made Crittenden the highest-ranking executive yet to be held (at least somewhat) accountable for not disclosing the full amount his company was at risk because of subprime exposure, but his $100,000 settlement was a pittance too – the former CFO took home $20 million from Citi in 2007.

So the judge’s criticism that the SEC could have gone after more than two execs (another exec, Arthur Tildesley, settled for $80,000) is right on point. Charging a small amount actually does count in the case of individual execs, because their repuation is more or less ruined.

It will be great to watch Judge Huvelle’s decision and hear her explanation for it. It should help bring understanding to a number of people asking the same questions as her and not getting answers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.