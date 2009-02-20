Judge Orders Prosecutors To Release Spitzer Sex Scandals Wiretap Info

We were excited when we first heard that a Manhattan judge has ordered the government to make public sealed documents about wiretaps in the Eliot Spitzer scandal. Would the actual tapes, with Spitzer arranging his date with a hooker, be released?



Sadly, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be listening to Spitzer chatting about hookers soon. The federal judge ordered prosecutors to release “documents detailing calls on cell phones used by a prostitution ring.” They won’t be released until next week at the earliest, and all the names of other clients will be redacted. Prosecutors may try to appeal before that.

The New York Times, which broke the Spitzer story, sued late last year to get the material unsealed.You can read the Times take on today’s ruling here.

