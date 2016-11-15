A judge has ordered 'Making a Murderer' subject Brendan Dassey to be released from prison

Paul Schrodt
Brendan dasseyAP ImagesThen-16-year-old Brendan Dassey was convicted of helping Steven Avery in murder.

A judge has ordered Brendan Dassey to be released from prison, according to a Wisconsin Fox affiliate.

Dassey was convicted of the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach along with his uncle Steven Avery, a case that was the subject of Netflix’s true-crime docuseries “Making a Murderer.”

Dassey will be reportedly have a supervised release from prison pending his appeal.

He previously had his conviction overturned by a judge, but Wisconsin has appealed the decision.

