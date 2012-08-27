Lawyers: This Brooklyn Judge Really Hates Credit Card Companies

Judge Noach Dear

Photo: New York State Unified Court System

A half-dozen lawyers for creditors told the New York Post they couldn’t remember ever winning a case before Brooklyn civil court Judge Noach Dear—even when consumers owed a ton of money.The judge fancies himself a fighter for the underdog and has said he believes 90 per cent of credit-card debt is bogus, the Post reports.



But creditors believe Dear has become completely biased, and AmEx even made an unusual move by asking him not to hear its cases ever again.

Dear showed “prejudice, impropriety, lack of impartiality and bias,” AmEx lawyer Anthony Migliaccio said, according to the Post.

