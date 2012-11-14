Judge Lashes Out At Porn Companies For Making Empty Lawsuit Threats

Ex-porn star Jenna Jameson.

Photo: AP Photo

Throughout the country, judges have taken file-sharing plaintiffs to task for abusing the system, Ars Technica reports.Just last week, Judge Leo Sorokin accused two porno publishers of lacking “interest in actually litigating” against the 11,570 “John Does” they accuse of copyright infringement.



This, however, is nothing out of the ordinary.

Porn studios often sue thousands of people identified only by their Internet provider numbers, and get their names through court subpoenas.

Once the porn companies have the names, they threaten with new lawsuits — this time including a person’s name — unless they can reach a settlement.

This case doesn’t seem to be any different.

The plaintiffs – Discount Video centre and Patrick Collins Inc. – still haven’t produced a litigation plan and seemingly have no interest in doing so, according to the judge’s opinion.

SEE ALSO: LA’s New Condom Law Could Doom The Porn Industry >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.