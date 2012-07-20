BURN: Judge Makes Apple Buy 'Samsung DIDN'T Copy Us' Ads

Samsun or Apple: you decide.

A British judge ordered Apple to take out newspaper ads throughout the U.K. and publish a notice on its website saying Samsung did not, in fact, copy its iPad designs for the Galaxy tablet.This follows Judge Colin Birss’ July 9 ruling that the Galaxy wasn’t “cool” enough to be confused with the iPad. (Please note that that was a ruling in favour of Samsung).



Apple has to keep the notice on its British site for six months to let consumers know that it wasn’t ripped off, as the company had claimed.

So, basically, Apple will be running a Samsung ad on its site for the next half-year.

The judge did, however, denied Samsung’s appeal to get an injunction that would block Apple from making public statements that the Galaxy copied the iPad’s design, saying, “They are entitled to their opinion.”

