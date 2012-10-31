Texas Judge Allegedly Flipped Out At A Pregnant Woman And Then Stormed Out Of The Court

Judge Lonnie Cox (second from left)

Photo: 56th Judicial District Court

A Houston judge’s alleged flip-out at a pregnant woman is getting passed around the Internet. According to a motion filed by attorney Wesley Clements, who wants to remove the judge, District Judge Lonnie Cox shouted at seven-months pregnant Maricelda Marie Aguilar after learning she had missed meetings with her probation officer.



Here’s what the judge said, according to Clements (via Houston Chronicle):

“The judge while sitting on the bench in open court looked at the plea papers and then screamed, ‘This is s—. This kind of b——- is not what the drug court should be doing and it is just costing the taxpayers money.'”

“He told the defendant she was worthless and then told the defendant she was not worth the paper and ink that the plea agreement was written on and proceeded to rip the papers to shreds and throw the papers in the air.”

Cox also asked Aguilar “if she thought he would turn her loose to kill the child.”

Cox then allegedly stormed out of court. He refused to comment to the Chronicle about the allegations.

DON’T MISS: Court Rules George Zimmerman’s Attorney Can Keep Trying The Case In The Media >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.