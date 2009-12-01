Judge Jed Rakoff Keeps Lawyers In Line And Wears "FitFlops"

Everyone’s favourite judge, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, does not disappoint.



Rakoff has been in the headlines since summer, first for telling Bank of America and the SEC he would not accept their proposed settlement and then informing Raj Rajnaratnam and his co-defendants that he would not stay their SEC trial during the pendency of the criminal case.

Rakoff likes his justice swift.

The American Lawyer has a great profile of the judge in their December issue (subscription is required). We suggest everyone rush to their firm library, but here are some fun facts and highlights:

When Theodore Well and David Boies were appearning in front of him, but on opposite sides (Wells for AIG and Boies for Hank Greenberg), he did not hold back in keeping the two in line. Displeased with their asking questions that sounded more like arguments, he told both, “This is a very strict court, and we will play by the rules and strictly by the rules.”

When, later in the same case, Rakoff learned that a Simpson Thatcher partner had advised an AIG board member but not been questioned, he made sure the parnter testified within days.

He plays computer bridge in his office.

When he took the bench in 1996, he had reported assets in the $1 million range; he now reports about $10,000 after putting his daughters through college.

And, our favourite fact: Rakoff wears the allegedly muscle-toning MBT shoes. He told Am Law he purchased the shoes to help out with some dancing injuries – he and his wife recently took up ballroom dancing.

