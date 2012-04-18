Judge In The Trayvon Martin Murder Trial To Step Aside

Photo: AP

According to a report in the New York Post, Seminole Circuit Judge Jessica Recksiedler has stepped down from the murder trial of Trayvon Martin, citing the fact that her husband Mark NeJame, was hired by CNN to be a legal commentator on the case. George Zimmerman’s lawyer, Mark O’Mara had requested the judge excuse her self, saying that months from now he didn’t want to “find out what we thought was a potential conflict is an actual conflict.”

From the Post:

Recksiedler’s replacement will be chosen from Seminole County felony judges John Galluzzo, Kenneth Lester Jr. and Debra S. Nelson, according to the report.

George Zimmerman is being tried for second-degree murder

