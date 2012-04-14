Judge In George Zimmerman Case May Step Down Over Conflict Of Interest

Photo: AP

A conflict of interest may force the judge in George Zimmerman’s criminal trial to recuse herself, according to Yamiche Alcindor of USA Today.During a brief status hearing today, Circuit Judge Jessica Recksiedler disclosed that her husband works for a lawyer that Zimmerman contacted earlier. Recksiedler’s husband has also been hired by CNN to serve as an analyst for the case, according to Fox 4 Sacramento.



No formal appeal has been made yet, but Zimmerman’s attorney, Mark O’Mara, said the issue does worry him and that he will decide by Monday whether he will request a new judge.

Meanwhile, the state attorney’s prosecuting Zimmerman will not file a motion to get a new judge assigned.

The news comes as questions over whether Zimmerman can face a fair trial given the media’s coverage of him have swelled. Judge Andrew Napolitano told Fox News that he believes Zimmerman can get a fair trial despite the media firestorm around him. Napolitano said it would be unlikely to find 12 jurors who haven’t heard about Zimmerman, but it would be possible to find jurors “that do not have an opinion of Zimmerman’s guilt.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.