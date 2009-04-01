Judge Freezes Assets Of Madoff's Family And Feeders

Boom. A Connecticut judge has frozen the assets of the Madoff family and major feeders.



MarketWatch: Connecticut Superior Court Judge Arthur Hiller reportedly froze assets of sons Mark Madoff and Andrew Madoff, as well as assets of wife Ruth Madoff and brother Peter Madoff. The judge also froze the assets of hedge fund Fairfield Greenwich founders Walter Noel and Jeffrey Tucker; Fairfield Greenwich managing director Andres Piedrahita; Maxam Capital manager Sandra Manzke; and Robert Schulman, who once ran Tremont Group Holdings, according to Reuters.

How did this take so long? And how much money have the people in Madoff’s orbit moved overseas since the arrest?

