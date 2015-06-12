Judge finds probable cause for murder charge against officer who shot unarmed 12-year-old

Tony DejakDemonstrators block Public Square Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, in Cleveland, during a protest over the police shooting of Tamir Rice.
A judge has found probable cause to charge a police officer who shot an unarmed 12-year-old shot last year with murder, Cleveland.comreport
Tamir Rice was shot in November while playing in a park by police officer Timothy Loehman.
The video of his shooting showed that Loehman shot Rice less than 3 seconds after getting out of his car, and sparked a national outcry.
