Judge finds probable cause for murder charge against officer who shot unarmed 12-year-old

Tony Dejak Demonstrators block Public Square Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, in Cleveland, during a protest over the police shooting of Tamir Rice.

A judge has found probable cause to charge a police officer who shot an unarmed 12-year-old shot last year with murder, Cleveland.comreport

Tamir Rice was shot in November while playing in a park by police officer Timothy Loehman.

The video of his shooting showed that Loehman shot Rice less than 3 seconds after getting out of his car, and sparked a national outcry.

NOW WATCH: 6 scientifically proven features men find attractive in women



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.