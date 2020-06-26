Judge dismisses Trump family's lawsuit that tried to block Mary Trump's tell-all book

Simon & Schuster Mary Trump, President Donald Trump’s niece, is set to publish a tell-all book about her uncle and family on July 28.

A New York judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit seeking to halt the publication of a tell-all book by President Donald Trump’s niece.

The Trump family’s lawsuit alleged that the author, Mary Trump, was violating a nondisclosure agreement dating back to an inheritance dispute.

The president younger brother, Robert Trump – who’s Mary Trump’s uncle – sought a temporary restraining order to block the publication of “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

Robert Trump could refile elsewhere, but Ted Boutrous, Mary Trump’s attorney, said that “we hope this decision will end the matter.”

“Democracy thrives on the free exchange of ideas, and neither this court nor any other has authority to violate the Constitution by imposing a prior restraint on core political speech,” Boutrous tweeted.

The Trump family’s efforts to squash a much anticipated tell-all book from the president’s niece fell short in a Queens County court in New York on Thursday as Judge Peter J. Kelly dismissed their lawsuit.

President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, had sought a restraining order alleging that the author, Mary Trump, was violating a nondisclosure agreement dating back to an inheritance dispute in the family.

Robert Trump, who is Mary Trump’s uncle, could refile elsewhere, but her attorney, Ted Boutrous, said he hoped that the matter would be put to rest and that the book would be allowed to be published next month.

“We hope this decision will end the matter,” Boutrous tweeted. “Democracy thrives on the free exchange of ideas, and neither this court nor any other has authority to violate the Constitution by imposing a prior restraint on core political speech.”

The book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” is set to be released on July 28.

Among other things, Mary Trump is said to reveal in the book that she leaked the documents that led to a blockbuster New York Times investigation into the president’s finances that found he inherited and subsequently squandered much of his wealth from his father.

The president has claimed that his niece is “not allowed to write a book” because of a “very powerful” NDA that “covers everything.”

