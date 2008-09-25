Judge Dismisses Hedge Funder's Scandalous Photos Lawsuit Against Diddy And Vibe

A female hedge-fund manager who attended Diddy’s White Party wearing a mermaid costume just lost her attempt to get Diddy and Vibe magazine, which published the photos, to pay $3 million for “distress…irreparable harm [to her] reputation” and lost business opportunities.



We think the New York Post‘s lede says it best:

If you don’t want to get photographed topless wearing a mermaid costume, don’t go to P. Diddy’s star-studded White Party topless wearing a mermaid costume.

Words to live by.

So ruled Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Doris Ling-Cohan, who threw out a woman’s $3 million suit claiming that Sean “P. Diddy” Combs and Vibe magazine violated her privacy rights by printing her picture in the magazine. The photo shows Maria Dominguez, a 28-year-old hedge-fund money manager, frolicking in a pool with two other scantily clad sirens with the caption “Mermaids Gone Wild.”…

Dominguez said the publication of the picture showing her topless – with the exception of what appears to be a small starfish-shaped pasties – gave her “mental strain and distress and disturbance of peace of mind.” It also caused “irreparable harm” to her “reputation, goodwill and to her person” and forced her to lose “certain business opportunities.”

Photo from the New York Post

