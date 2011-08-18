Judge Dismisses Bloomberg L.P. Discrimination Suit

Bloomberg L.P. is off the hook after a judge dismissed discrimination charges against the company.



According to The New York Times:

Judge Loretta A. Preska of United States District Court in Manhattan ruled Wednesday that the plaintiffs had failed to present sufficient evidence that discrimination was Bloomberg L.P.’s “standard operating procedure, even if there were several isolated instances of individual discrimination.”

The suit stems from a 2007 class-action lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. More than 80 current and former employees claimed “the company systematically reduced the pay, demoted or excluded from meetings mothers and pregnant women.”

The company’s majority shareholder and current New York mayor Michael Bloomberg was not a defendant. The suit, however, was not good politically and it would have looked very bad if the company bearing his name was found guilty.

