Judge Calls Case Against Aaron Hernandez 'A Very, Very, Strong Circumstantial Case'

A judge has denied bail for Aaron Hernandez based on the prosecution’s presentation noting that it “seems to be” true that Hernandez killed Odin Lloyd in cold blood.



The judge did agree with the defence that the case is circumstantial, but called it “a very, very, strong circumstantial case.”

Here is the full statement from the judge (emphasis ours)…

“This is not a first-degree murder charge where the facts support sudden combat or heat of passion or anything else along those lines. The facts as I understand them, and I think the commonwealth has presented a case that is circumstantial to be sure, but a very, very, strong circumstantial case. The facts as I understand them, as they have been presented to me, if believed by a jury, is that this gentleman, either by himself or with two other people that he requested to come to the commonwealth, basically in a cold-blooded fashion killed somebody because that person disrespected him. And if that’s true, and based on the presentation [it] seems to be, I’m not confident that that type of individual, who obviously doesn’t comply by society’s rules, and the idea that I can release him on a bracelet and he would comply with court rules is not something that I am willing to accept.”

Obviously the prosecution has yet to actually present the evidence, the defence will have a chance to discredit the evidence, and it is the jury that will have to be convinced. But at this point the judge seems to think things don’t look good for Hernandez’s defence.

