Judge Blocks Wisconsin Governor's Limitations on Collective Bargaining Rights For Public Employees

Photo: AP

This just in from Madison, Wisconsin:A Dane County judge Friday issued a temporary order blocking implementation of Gov. Scott Walker’s controversial measure limiting collective bargaining rights for public employees, saying a legislative committee likely violated the state Open Meetings Law when it rushed passage of the bill March 9.



Dane County Circuit Judge Maryann Sumi issued the order around 10:30 a.m. in a lawsuit brought by Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne.

The ruling bars Secretary of State Doug La Follette from publishing the law, the last step before it can take effect. La Follette had planned to publish the law on March 25, which would cause it to take effect the following day.

Dane County is Madison, Wisconsin and its surrounding suburbs. It’s the most liberal county in the state. We’ll keep you posted.

