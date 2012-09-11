Judge Tells Groping Victim If She Hadn't Been At A Bar 'None Of This Would Have Happened'

Photo: bandita/Flickr

A woman claiming she was groped by an Arizona public safety officer fails to recognise her fault in the incident, at least according to the man’s sentencing judge.Former Arizona Department of Public Safety officer Robb Gary Evans was sentenced to two years of probation last week after a woman accused him of putting his hand up her skirt and running his fingers across her genitals, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.



But, if Coconino County Superior Court Judge Jacqueline Hatch is to be believed, while the woman can’t be completely blamed for Evans’ actions, she did make the poor choice to go to a bar in the first place.

“If you wouldn’t have been there that night, none of this would have happened to you,” Hatch reportedly told the unnamed victim. “I hope you look at what you’ve been through and try to take something positive out of it.”

She added that by blaming others, the woman gave up her “power to change.”

Hatch has since apologized for her comments, saying she takes her judicial responsibility to ensure that victims are treated fairly “very seriously,” the Arizona Daily Sun reported last week.

“I also believe victims should not be blamed for coming forward to report crimes,” she added.

The victim said she appreciated Hatch’s apology and hopes that moving forward “there is a deeper understanding of how it feels to be a victim and what a difficult role it is to carry out.”

