JUDGE: Ben Bernanke Should Testify In AIG Case

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke arrives to deliver his semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress before the House Financial Services Committee in Washington, July 17, 2013.

A federal judge has ruled that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke should testify in an AIG lawsuit against the government over the bailout it received in 2008.



Reuters reports:

Judge Thomas Wheeler of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims rejected the government’s effort to keep Bernanke from being deposed, saying the Fed chairman was a “central figure” in the decision to bail out AIG.

“Indeed, the court cannot fathom having to decide this multi-billion dollar claim without the testimony of such a key government decision maker,” Wheeler wrote. “These facts constitute ‘extraordinary circumstances’ for the taking of Mr. Bernanke’s deposition.”

