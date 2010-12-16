Judge Bans Tweeting From Julian Assange Bail Hearing

Reporters (and readers) were gleefully surprised the other day when he allowed it, but alas the Tweeting appears to have been short-lived. The Judge banned it before proceedings started this morning.
A Guardian report exits court to quote judge’s ruling on no tweets: “This is not something I normally deal with,” he said….He said tweets from the court would represent a distraction. “I recognise the calls for debate… The issue involving Twitter may involve the potential for disruption to the atmosphere of the court, which one might call it’s dignity.”
