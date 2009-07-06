Judge Approves GM Sale

Well, that was really painful and uneventful. No heated rhetoric on the part of dissidents. No obstructionist state pension funds looking to make a point about Obama. And no conspiracy theories about which dealerships were closed and why.



Judge Robert E. Gerber, late on Sunday, approved GM’s bankruptcy sale. Crucial to his decision: the fact that in a liquidation, creditors would receive absolutely zilch (shocker, there’s no value in a random collection of car parts, ageing machinery and factories in union states, without some government DIP money to keep it all running).

gmcourt



