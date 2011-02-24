UK JUDGE APPROVES JULIAN ASSANGE'S EXTRADITION TO SWEDEN

A judge has just ruled that Julian Assange can be extradited to Sweden, where he is wanted on questioning for sex crimes. He has not formally been charged.



The Wikileaks founder is currently based in the UK, and has been fighting the extradition since last year. The original complaints actually began last August.

To refresh your memory, the complaints surfaced after Assange apparently slept with two different women in two days.

The judge’s full ruling can be found here.

For more background on the chargese, see here >

