Judge Andrew Napolitano Is Getting His Own Show On Fox Business Network

Earlier this week, Fox Business Network confirmed it was replacing “Happy Hour” with “The Willis Report,” a new consumer-focused show hosted by Gerri Willis, CNN’s former personal finance editor.



And it looks like FBN has some more new programming up its sleeve.

Talking Biz News reports that the network is giving New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano his own show:

An announcement is expected soon. It will be the second new show announced by the network. Earlier this week, Fox Business announced a show hosted by former CNN reporter Gerri Willis.

Napolitano joined Fox News Channel in January 1998 as a senior judicial analyst. He provides legal analysis on both Fox News and Fox Business.

That jives with Thursday’s MediaWeek item about Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade’s new solo show on Fox News Radio:

Kilmeade and Friends replaces Brian and the Judge, co-hosted by Judge Andrew Napolitano, who is expected to be getting a new show on the Fox Business Network. The Judge’s last day on Brian and the Judge was May 21.

We have an email out to FBN to confirm the news. We’ll update if we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.