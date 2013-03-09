California Judge Accused Of Giving A Woman A Job In Exchange For Sex

Orange County authorities are investigating California Supreme Court Judge Scott Steiner.

Photo: Flickr/888bailbond

A married Orange County Superior Court judge allegedly traded sex for a job opportunity, the Orange County Weekly reported.The Orange County sheriff’s office is investigating Judge Scott Steiner, who is also a part-time law professor at Champman University’s law school, after discovering his alleged affair with a young woman who later landed a job at the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, according to the OC Weekly.



Steiner worked in the OC DA’s office for 11 years before becoming a judge, according to his college alumni bio.

OC Weekly also reports, “well-placed legal sources say that allegations may include courthouse sex.”

Steiner’s attorney, criminal defence lawyer Paul Meyer of Costa Mesa, has not immediately returned a request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.