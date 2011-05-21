Jude Law Named As Key Defendant In News Of The World Phone Hacking Suit

Sienna Miller has her settlement.



Now it is Jude Law‘s turn.

The actor is one of the lead cases in the News of the World phone-hacking scandal.

The case will go to court in January.

According to Mr Justice Vos, the trial — which also names agent Sky Andrew, MP Chris Bryant, soccer announcer Andy grey, and interior designer Kelly Hoppen as defendants — will deal with “what was agreed to be done, by whom, for what purpose, over what period and who was involved.”

Last week, a judge awarded Miller $162,000 dollars from News Corp. as a result of the phone taps.

